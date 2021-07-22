Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.51

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.86, with a volume of 141690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,898 shares in the company, valued at C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Insiders sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 in the last ninety days.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

