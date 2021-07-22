Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $175.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $156.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.22.

EA stock opened at $140.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,574. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

