Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ELEV. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target for the company.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

