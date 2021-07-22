Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,363 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 95.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 917,387 shares of company stock worth $211,370,333. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

NYSE LLY opened at $237.29 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

