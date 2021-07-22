Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $64.55 on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

