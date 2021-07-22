Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given New $15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

ERJ stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

