Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $813,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

