Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.55. Endo International shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 42,169 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 45.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

