Energy World Co. Ltd (ASX:EWC) Insider Purchases A$32,625.00 in Stock

Energy World Co. Ltd (ASX:EWC) insider Michael O’Neill acquired 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$32,625.00 ($23,303.57).

Michael O’Neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Michael O'Neill acquired 250,000 shares of Energy World stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.45.

Energy World Corporation Ltd, an independent energy company, produces and sells power and natural gas primarily in the Asia Pacific region. It designs, develops, constructs, operates, and maintains power stations, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, gas processing plants, and gas pipelines; explores for, develops, and produces gas and oil; and designs and develops LNG receiving terminals.

