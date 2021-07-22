Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Envestnet stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.33. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

