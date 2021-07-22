Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Gap Down to $75.45

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.45, but opened at $73.72. Envestnet shares last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 1,543 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

