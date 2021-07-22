Epic Cash (EPIC) Hits Market Cap of $5.50 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $12,286.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00856056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

Epic Cash is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 11,963,888 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.