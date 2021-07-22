ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron Sells 4,446 Shares

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark P. Marron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of ePlus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $88.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

