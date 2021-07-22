ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $73,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLUS stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.