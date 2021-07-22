Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Cap of $416,485.41

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Equal has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $416,485.41 and $22,005.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00856533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.