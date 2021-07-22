Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.23. 12,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.44. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

