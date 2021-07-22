Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.77. 14,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,039. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $257.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.96.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

