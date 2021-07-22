ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 185,082 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $26.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $8,337,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,968,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

