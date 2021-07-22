ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 185,082 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $26.29.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
