Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Essential Utilities worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after buying an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

