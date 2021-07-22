Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

