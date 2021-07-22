Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get First Advantage alerts:

FA opened at $19.67 on Monday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.