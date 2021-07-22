Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.39.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $164.84 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

