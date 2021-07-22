Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after buying an additional 229,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after buying an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $215,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE ED opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.