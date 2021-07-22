Evercore Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $294.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

