Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.01. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $200.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,806 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

