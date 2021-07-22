Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

SO opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

