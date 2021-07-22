Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Evergy were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

