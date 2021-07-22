eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. eXp World has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.83 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,709,400. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 312,125 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.