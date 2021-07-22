Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Experian stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

