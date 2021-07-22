Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.