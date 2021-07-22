F.N.B. Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.