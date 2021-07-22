Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO Sells $8,634,154.62 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $540.83 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

