Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $26,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $898,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 117,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO opened at $540.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.14. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.44.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

