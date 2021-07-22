Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of FMAO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.91. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,790. The company has a market capitalization of $245.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

