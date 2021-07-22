Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 325.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

FPI opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FPI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

