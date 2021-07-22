Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 496,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

