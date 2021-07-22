Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 726 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $42,884,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

