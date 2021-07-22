Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 4,500 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.40 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

