Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

