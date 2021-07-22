Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after acquiring an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

