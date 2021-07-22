FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,010.82

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,010.82 ($13.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,104 ($14.42). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,086 ($14.19), with a volume of 71,858 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDM. Berenberg Bank upgraded FDM Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,010.82.

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

