Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) versus Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Head-To-Head Review

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.2, meaning that its share price is 320% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Generation Hemp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 7.19 $158.00 million $5.46 26.64 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 326.46 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -1.82% 7.01% 4.14% Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 12 1 2.70 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $165.95, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Generation Hemp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.