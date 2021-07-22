Financial Analysis: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) vs. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Vitru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.90 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -14.56 Vitru $100.80 million 4.00 $10.11 million $0.52 33.65

Vitru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RISE Education Cayman. RISE Education Cayman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RISE Education Cayman and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Vitru has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than Vitru.

Profitability

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vitru beats RISE Education Cayman on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services; and academic tutoring, test preparation, and admissions consulting services. The company offers Can-Talk, Rise Library Online, Rise Camp, Rise Workshop, and Rise Overseas Study Tour complementary products, as well as STEAM Courses that integrates various subjects, such as science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. As of December 31, 2020, it had a network of 512 learning centers comprising 92 self-owned learning centers and 420 franchised learning centers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

