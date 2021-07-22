Financial Review: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 6.86 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.52 Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.23 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, meaning that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -895.36% -11.19% -8.64% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurora Cannabis and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 6 7 0 0 1.54 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus target price of $7.58, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Charlie’s.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories, including valves, screens, etc.; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and ROAR Sports. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

