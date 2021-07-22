FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 5.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 24,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,582,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

