Fir Tree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,621,000.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

