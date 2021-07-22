Fir Tree Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of TWO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWOA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. two has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.