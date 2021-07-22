Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $2.24 Million in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,368,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,797,000.

OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

