Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.