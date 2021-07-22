Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 397,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.45% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $1,981,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $1,154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $6,651,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFV stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

